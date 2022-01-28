American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,131 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $7,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 2.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 9.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 6.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 2.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.71 and a beta of 1.15. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.88 and a 52 week high of $68.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.38.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.25 million. Viasat had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.37%. Viasat’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $1,384,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Johnson purchased 1,200 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.05 per share, with a total value of $66,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Viasat in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

