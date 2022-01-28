American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of American Eagle have outpaced the industry in a year's time. The stock’s momentum can be attributed to its earnings surprise trend. The company posted better-than-expected earnings for the sixth straight quarter in third-quarter fiscal 2021. Both top and bottom lines grew year over year. Results gained from robust consumer demand for its merchandise and brands, inventory optimization efforts, and execution of the “Real Power. Real Growth.” plan. Lower rent costs, strong product demand, reduced promotions and inventory optimization efforts aided margins. Continued strength in the Aerie brand, driven by strong demand across all categories bodes well. However, continued SG&A expenses due to higher store payroll, store openings and rising advertising costs remain worrisome. Also, elevated freight costs are concerning.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.57.

Shares of AEO opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $9,783,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 207,243 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 29,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

