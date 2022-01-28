American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 34,490 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,388.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 47,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 44,390 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $89.40 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.40.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $535,017. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

