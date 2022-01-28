American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.58.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AEL shares. Piper Sandler upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

AEL opened at $39.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.22. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average of $34.29.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

In other news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $458,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,108 shares of company stock worth $1,582,836. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 867.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 254,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,898,000 after purchasing an additional 97,485 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 166.6% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 70,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 44,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

