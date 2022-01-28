American Express (NYSE:AXP) is Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s 7th Largest Position

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,665,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,174,461 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 4.9% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned approximately 0.60% of American Express worth $781,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.17. The company had a trading volume of 70,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,001. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $115.81 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.11.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

