American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.16% from the company’s previous close.

AXP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.11.

NYSE AXP opened at $171.90 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $115.81 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of American Express by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $52,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $812,953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,623 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

