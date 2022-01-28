American Lithium (CVE:LI) Trading 9.9% Higher

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI) traded up 9.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.48 and last traded at C$3.44. 236,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 720,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$626.88 million and a P/E ratio of -21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 10.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.24.

About American Lithium (CVE:LI)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for lithium and vanadium. It primarily focuses on the Tonopah Claystone Claims Property covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.