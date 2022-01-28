American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 564.3% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMLM opened at $0.19 on Friday. American Lithium Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25.

American Lithium Minerals Company Profile

American Lithium Minerals, Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm focuses on the development, acquisition and exploration of mining properties in the United States. It develops lithium and boron resources. The company was founded on March 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

