American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Trading Up 3%

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) were up 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 26,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,981,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMWL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Well has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.47.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.49.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other American Well news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $48,043.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $1,701,533.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 525,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,267,481 in the last quarter. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in American Well by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 286.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,518,000 after buying an additional 8,397,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after buying an additional 448,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

