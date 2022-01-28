Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, is engaged in producing and selling copper and molybdenum concentrates primarily in Chile. Amerigo Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of OTCMKTS ARREF opened at $1.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.28. Amerigo Resources has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $48.13 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Amerigo Resources will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.15%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

