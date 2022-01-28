Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $330.77.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,158 shares of company stock valued at $8,013,525. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock traded down $8.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.62. 34,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,274. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.06. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $196.77 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.