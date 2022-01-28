Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ABCB stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.82. 6,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.56. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.73%.

In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 79.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Ameris Bancorp worth $16,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

