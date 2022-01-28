Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,100 shares, a growth of 741.4% from the December 31st total of 30,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 574,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
In related news, CEO Ann Marie Sastry bought 38,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,135.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 81,271 shares of company stock valued at $99,325 over the last quarter. 42.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amesite by 1,161.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 364,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amesite during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amesite during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amesite during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.36% of the company’s stock.
Amesite Company Profile
Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.
