Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,100 shares, a growth of 741.4% from the December 31st total of 30,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 574,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In related news, CEO Ann Marie Sastry bought 38,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,135.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 81,271 shares of company stock valued at $99,325 over the last quarter. 42.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amesite by 1,161.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 364,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amesite during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amesite during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amesite during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMST opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. Amesite has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $9.06.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

