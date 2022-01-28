AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in AMETEK by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,932,000 after buying an additional 1,006,926 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 34.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,292,000 after purchasing an additional 654,530 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 162.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,966,000 after purchasing an additional 453,903 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 25.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,751,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,242,000 after purchasing an additional 354,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 71.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,627,000 after purchasing an additional 320,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $3,822,259.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

NYSE:AME opened at $132.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

