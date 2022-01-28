AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) CEO Susan R. Salka Sells 15,403 Shares

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) CEO Susan R. Salka sold 15,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $1,458,047.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $99.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.94. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.27. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

