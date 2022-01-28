Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Amphenol updated its Q1 guidance to $0.59-0.61 EPS.

Amphenol stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.16. 161,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,536. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.10. The company has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.05.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.