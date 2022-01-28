Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Amphenol updated its Q1 guidance to $0.59-0.61 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.16. The company had a trading volume of 161,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,536. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.05.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

