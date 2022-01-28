AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Director Acquires $15,000.00 in Stock

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Director Daniel Richard Mazziota acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Daniel Richard Mazziota also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Daniel Richard Mazziota bought 5,000 shares of AmpliTech Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Daniel Richard Mazziota acquired 5,000 shares of AmpliTech Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,750.00.

Shares of AMPG stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. AmpliTech Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 34.51, a current ratio of 35.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 70.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AmpliTech Group during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets.

