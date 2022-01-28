Analysts Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will report sales of $3.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.41 billion. BorgWarner reported sales of $3.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year sales of $14.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.55 billion to $14.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.28 billion to $16.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BorgWarner.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,634,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $416,301,000 after buying an additional 177,879 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BorgWarner by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,318,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,023,000 after acquiring an additional 22,749 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 7.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,696,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,133,000 after acquiring an additional 418,828 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,340,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,247,000 after purchasing an additional 269,538 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 22.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,196,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,522,000 after purchasing an additional 953,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

BWA opened at $43.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. BorgWarner has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.12%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BorgWarner (BWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.