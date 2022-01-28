Analysts Anticipate Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $1.05. Eagle Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $59.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.52. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $63.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 180,148.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 740,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,546,000 after buying an additional 740,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,365,000 after purchasing an additional 132,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,825,000 after purchasing an additional 110,521 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,172,000 after acquiring an additional 80,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

