Analysts Anticipate Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $1.05. Eagle Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $59.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.52. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $63.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 180,148.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 740,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,546,000 after buying an additional 740,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,365,000 after purchasing an additional 132,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,825,000 after purchasing an additional 110,521 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,172,000 after acquiring an additional 80,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.