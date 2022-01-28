Analysts Anticipate Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.50 Million

Brokerages predict that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will announce $26.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.73 million. Outset Medical posted sales of $17.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year sales of $101.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.73 million to $101.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $139.34 million, with estimates ranging from $121.43 million to $146.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Outset Medical.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 133.86%. The company had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.44) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of OM stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $34.75. The stock had a trading volume of 339,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.48. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.39.

In other Outset Medical news, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $86,047.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 10,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $356,171.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,411 shares of company stock worth $7,575,177 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 423.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.