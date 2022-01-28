Analysts Anticipate The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages expect that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for GAP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). GAP posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAP will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GAP.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on GAP from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley cut their target price on GAP from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on GAP from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.12.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $124,360.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GAP by 600.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 771,230 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth $1,452,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of GAP by 322.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 65,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 50,226 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPS stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.27. 50,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,899,796. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GAP (GPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.