Analysts Expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $1.02. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $81.79 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $92.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.76.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 157,125 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $13,940,000 after acquiring an additional 16,956 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 41,933 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 7,704 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

