Analysts Expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.69 Million

Analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will announce $133.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.50 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted sales of $159.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year sales of $639.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $631.00 million to $653.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $658.89 million, with estimates ranging from $650.48 million to $666.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.51. 1,038,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $529.62 million, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 3.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,224,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 82,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.