Analysts Expect Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings. Momentive Global reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Momentive Global.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.20. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MNTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $403,411.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $315,532.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,799 shares of company stock worth $976,451 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Momentive Global by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Momentive Global by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Momentive Global by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 273,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average is $20.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.29. Momentive Global has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

