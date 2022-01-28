Analysts Expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to Post $2.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will post $2.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.60. Moody’s posted earnings per share of $1.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $12.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.21 to $12.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.97 to $13.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.27.

Shares of MCO traded up $10.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $336.51. The company had a trading volume of 768,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,807. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $263.61 and a 1 year high of $407.94.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Moody’s by 421.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

