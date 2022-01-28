Analysts Expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $529.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to report $529.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $505.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $545.86 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $387.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bradesco Corretora decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.87. 2,606,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,316. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.65.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

