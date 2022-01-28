Analysts Expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to report ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.84). Prothena posted earnings of ($0.77) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $139.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

Shares of Prothena stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.69. The stock had a trading volume of 455,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,429. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.22. Prothena has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $79.75.

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $261,559.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $571,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,519 shares of company stock worth $1,620,610 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,808,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Prothena by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Prothena by 578.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,215 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

