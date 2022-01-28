Analysts Expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to announce earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for uniQure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is ($1.09). uniQure posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7,100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $8.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 75.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QURE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. William Blair began coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

In other news, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $42,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,945 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $53,068.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,157 shares of company stock worth $722,636. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 114.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 56,427 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the second quarter worth about $5,298,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Knott David M raised its stake in uniQure by 12.0% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 46,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of uniQure stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.98. 511,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.15. uniQure has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $40.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

