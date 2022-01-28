Analysts Issue Forecasts for NovaGold Resources Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for NovaGold Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for NovaGold Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of NG opened at C$7.83 on Friday. NovaGold Resources has a 12 month low of C$7.75 and a 12 month high of C$12.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of -55.53. The company has a current ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 61.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Senior Officer David Ottewell sold 16,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.14, for a total transaction of C$147,534.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 784,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,165,242.47. Also, Director Igor Levental sold 35,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total transaction of C$361,003.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,009,789.90. Insiders sold 334,072 shares of company stock worth $3,297,795 over the last three months.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

