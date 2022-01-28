Analysts Issue Forecasts for PBF Energy Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PBF Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.37. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.87) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PBF. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

PBF stock opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PBF Energy has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 136.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 242.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

