Analysts Set ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Price Target at $25.19

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.19.

A number of research firms have commented on CHX. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in ChampionX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in ChampionX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ChampionX by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.82. 1,488,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 3.21. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average of $23.00.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

