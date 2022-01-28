Analysts Set Expectations for The Sage Group plc’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for The Sage Group in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.95.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SGPYY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 570 ($7.69) to GBX 590 ($7.96) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Sage Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.00.

OTCMKTS SGPYY traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $37.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,025. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.5742 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

