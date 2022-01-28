Analysts Set IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT at $199.57

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.57.

IAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,618. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.37. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $119.20 and a 52 week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.37 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

