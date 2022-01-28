Analysts Set Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Target Price at $126.43

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $51.18 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 133,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $7,577,915.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $101,107.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,531 in the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOD. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

