Analysts Set Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) Price Target at $17.86

Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.72% of Lulus Fashion Lounge at the end of the most recent quarter.

LVLU stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $15.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.88.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $106.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lulus Fashion Lounge will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Lulus Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

