Analysts Set SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) PT at $21.70

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on SOFI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $159,005,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,543,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,607,910 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $220,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,217,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $2,651,000. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 17.58. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.