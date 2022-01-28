Analysts Set Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Target Price at $76.14

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.09.

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

WDC stock traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.49. 1,034,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,331,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.14. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

