Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for NuVista Energy (NVA)

1/25/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.50.

1/19/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$7.50 to C$10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$10.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – NuVista Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$8.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$9.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.50 to C$9.00.

TSE:NVA traded up C$0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,713. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.08 and a one year high of C$8.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$222.60 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.1428659 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total transaction of C$201,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,332,042 shares in the company, valued at C$26,856,258.52. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,000 over the last quarter.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

