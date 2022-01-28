AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 674,978 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 265,687 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $10,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 115.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 72.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 50.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,325 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 48.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. 29.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56.

AU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

