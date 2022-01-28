Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.37 and last traded at $19.29. 53,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,955,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AR. Benchmark initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 4.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $534.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $3,258,569.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $3,304,838.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528 over the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,426.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,140.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

