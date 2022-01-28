Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $435.83 on Friday. Anthem has a one year low of $286.04 and a one year high of $470.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $437.89 and a 200-day moving average of $407.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

