Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Anthem updated its FY22 guidance to $28.25 EPS.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $435.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $437.89 and a 200-day moving average of $407.53. The company has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem has a one year low of $286.04 and a one year high of $470.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

