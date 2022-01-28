Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $28.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $152.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.09 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a conviction-buy rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $482.15.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $435.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem has a 1-year low of $286.04 and a 1-year high of $470.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $437.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Anthem will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

