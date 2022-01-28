Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Night Owl Capital Management LLC

Night Owl Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,998 shares during the quarter. AON comprises 8.5% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $48,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AON. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

Shares of AON stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.00. 2,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.59. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $202.32 and a 1-year high of $326.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 66.47 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

