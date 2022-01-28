Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s stock price rose 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.12 and last traded at $43.00. Approximately 19,765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 958,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.67.

APLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.47.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.20. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,021 shares of company stock valued at $648,697 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

