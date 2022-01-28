Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.63 million. Apogee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on APOG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of APOG opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -91.95%.

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $156,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,501 shares of company stock valued at $301,387 in the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,541,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,255,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 13.9% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 94.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 77,421 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

