Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Short Interest Update

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 777,300 shares, a growth of 492.0% from the December 31st total of 131,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 778,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APSG. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,493,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $594,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,834,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APSG opened at $9.90 on Friday. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

