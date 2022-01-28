Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,700%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

APLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -73.10 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.05%.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

