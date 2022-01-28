Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.99.

Apple stock traded up $9.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,713,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,487,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.57. Apple has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,151,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,441 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

